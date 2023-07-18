U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Space Force Guardians and family members listen to a speech during the 2023 Senior NonCommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21, 2023. Over 100 U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Guardians were sworn into the SNCO corps during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 06:31 Photo ID: 7932530 VIRIN: 230721-F-JM048-2179 Resolution: 6048x2609 Size: 14.57 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Milestone achieved: Ramstein AB celebrates its newest SNCOs [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.