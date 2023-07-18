Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena hosts joint active shooter exercise [Image 20 of 21]

    Kadena hosts joint active shooter exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), secure an area during an active shooter exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. During the exercise, joint forces were able to increase efficiency with their communication skills, weapons handling, performance under pressure and room-clearing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus) (Photo has been edited for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 04:50
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena hosts joint active shooter exercise [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

