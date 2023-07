U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgan Ziviello, assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron, takes cover during an active shooter exercise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. During the exercise, joint forces were able to increase efficiency with their communication skills, weapons handling, performance under pressure and room-clearing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 7932470 VIRIN: 230720-F-BS464-1092 Resolution: 5925x3950 Size: 3.49 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena hosts joint active shooter exercise [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.