Kadena hosts joint active shooter exercise

U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), clear a storage room during an active shooter exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 20, 2023. During the exercise, joint forces were able to increase efficiency with their communication skills, weapons handling, performance under pressure and room-clearing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus) (Photo has been edited for security purposes.)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP