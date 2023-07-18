Ino Toshiro, the Japan State Minister of Defense, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 21, 2023. The Japan State Minister of Defense visited MCAS Iwakuni to better his understanding of the installation’s operational capabilities and to attend an off-base meeting with Japanese assembly members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:35 Photo ID: 7931937 VIRIN: 230721-M-SZ243-1008 Resolution: 6656x4437 Size: 4.42 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan State Minister of Defense visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.