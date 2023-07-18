Japan State Minister of Defense visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Ino Toshiro, the Japan State Minister of Defense, third from left, and other Japan Ministry of Defense personnel take part in a tour of the harbor led by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, second from left, during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 21, 2023. The Japan State Minister of Defense visited MCAS Iwakuni to better his understanding of the installation’s operational capabilities and to attend an off-base meeting with Japanese assembly members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

