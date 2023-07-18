Ino Toshiro, the Japan State Minister of Defense, right, attends a meeting with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 21, 2023. The Japan State Minister of Defense visited MCAS Iwakuni to better his understanding of the installation’s operational capabilities and to attend an off-base meeting with Japanese assembly members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7931928
|VIRIN:
|230721-M-SZ243-1002
|Resolution:
|5459x3639
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Japan State Minister of Defense visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT