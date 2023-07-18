Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan State Minister of Defense visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 2 of 8]

    Japan State Minister of Defense visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Wright 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Ino Toshiro, the Japan State Minister of Defense, right, attends a meeting with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 21, 2023. The Japan State Minister of Defense visited MCAS Iwakuni to better his understanding of the installation’s operational capabilities and to attend an off-base meeting with Japanese assembly members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:35
    Photo ID: 7931928
    VIRIN: 230721-M-SZ243-1002
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    Meeting
    Defense ministry
    installation tour

