Ino Toshiro, the Japan State Minister of Defense, right, attends a meeting with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni personnel at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, July 21, 2023. The Japan State Minister of Defense visited MCAS Iwakuni to better his understanding of the installation’s operational capabilities and to attend an off-base meeting with Japanese assembly members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 19:35 Photo ID: 7931928 VIRIN: 230721-M-SZ243-1002 Resolution: 5459x3639 Size: 1.55 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan State Minister of Defense visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.