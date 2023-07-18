Schiller Park Storm Sewer Improvement Groundbreaking with Army Corps and Schiller Park.

Col. Kenneth Rockwell, USACE Chicago District commander, speaks at the groundbreaking of the Schiller Park Storm Sewer Improvement project. With him is Village President, Nick Caiafa.
U.S. Army Corps and Village of Schiller Park Hold Groundbreaking for Storm Sewer Improvement Project
