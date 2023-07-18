Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schiller Park Storm Sewer Improvement Groundbreaking with Army Corps and Schiller Park. [Image 2 of 3]

    Schiller Park Storm Sewer Improvement Groundbreaking with Army Corps and Schiller Park.

    SCHILLER PARK, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Jacob Zdrojewski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Col. Kenneth Rockwell, USACE Chicago District commander, speaks at the groundbreaking of the Schiller Park Storm Sewer Improvement project. With him is Village President, Nick Caiafa.

