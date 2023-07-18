Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:12 Photo ID: 7931401 VIRIN: 230724-O-VJ355-9517 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.15 MB Location: SCHILLER PARK, IL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Young Schiller Park residents help break ground at the Schiller Park Storm Sewer Improvement Groundbreaking with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District [Image 3 of 3], by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.