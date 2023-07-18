U.S. Army Corps and Village of Schiller Park Hold Groundbreaking for Storm Sewer Improvement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District (USACE Chicago) held a groundbreaking event for the Village of Schiller Park Storm Sewer Improvement Project on July 24th, 2023.



The purpose of this proposed project is to provide relief for two areas within Schiller Park, IL that are currently experiencing street flooding, and is authorized under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) 1992. The recommended plan involves excavating a vacant parcel of land north of Soreng Avenue and east of Emerson Drive, owned by the Village of Schiller Park, to provide a localized detention pond. The proposed detention pond and associated storm sewer work would provide relief to those areas during heavier rainfall events when the amount of runoff exceeds the capacity of the storm sewer, and the area becomes inundated. The amount of storage in the proposed ponds is approximately 1.5 mg. The outlet for the sewer would be connected by constructing a new storm sewer along Soreng Avenue to the east and connecting it to the existing sewer at Seymour Avenue Sewer at 25th Avenue. The outlet from the detention pond would be restricted to control the flows entering the Seymour/25th Avenue Sewer.



"This project would not be possible without our members of congress helping us get this funding", says Schiller Park President Nick Caiafa.



"The Army Corps of Engineers has been great to work with on this project. Their professionalism and talented staff have [also] made this project possible. Their vision for communities, for flooding issues, is second to none".



Col. Kenneth Rockwell thanked Caiafa and the Village of Schiller Park. "Infrastructure improvement projects are the result of partnerships and Schiller Park has shown itself to be a great partner to the Corps", says Rockwell.



The project is projected to be completed before the end of the year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:12 Story ID: 449894 Location: SCHILLER PARK, IL, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps and Village of Schiller Park Hold Groundbreaking for Storm Sewer Improvement Project, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.