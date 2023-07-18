Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-182 Infantry Takes on LRC [Image 16 of 16]

    1-182 Infantry Takes on LRC

    BOURNE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment took on the Leadership Reaction Course at Joint Base Cape Cod, on July 20, 2023. The course allows junior Soldiers to take charge in a variety of non-combat training. Getting through each of the challenges requires teamwork, communication, and leadership. Training like this allows Soldiers to foster teamwork, esprit de corps, problem-solve, and have a little fun.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 14:24
    Photo ID: 7931131
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-JK986-1177
    Resolution: 3790x5685
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: BOURNE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Leadership
    obstacle
    teamwork

