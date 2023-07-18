1-182 Infantry Takes on LRC

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment took on the Leadership Reaction Course at Joint Base Cape Cod, on July 20, 2023. The course allows junior Soldiers to take charge in a variety of non-combat training. Getting through each of the challenges requires teamwork, communication, and leadership. Training like this allows Soldiers to foster teamwork, esprit de corps, problem-solve, and have a little fun.

