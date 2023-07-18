230707-N-AN659-3014 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash., (July 7, 2023) — Aviation Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Petty Officer Isaiah Gill, a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ uses hand signals to communicate with the Sailors in the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon during a plane captain evolution at Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island, Washington, July 7, 2023. Hand signals are used during engine turns to guarantee safety and clear communication during the evolution. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 12:41
|Photo ID:
|7930922
|VIRIN:
|230707-N-AN659-3014
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, P-8A Engine Turns [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
