    P-8A Engine Turns [Image 3 of 7]

    P-8A Engine Turns

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230707-N-AN659-3004 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash., (July 7, 2023) — Aviation Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Petty Officer Isaiah Gill, a Sailor attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ tests headphones to establish communication with the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon prior to conducting engine turns on the flight line at Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island, Washington, July 7, 2023. Engine turns are a step in plane captain evolutions which takes the plane through a series of tests to ensure proper functionality of the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

