    P-8A Engine Turns [Image 5 of 7]

    P-8A Engine Turns

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230707-N-AN659-3020 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash., (July 7, 2023) — Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ communicate from the flight line to the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon by using hand signals at Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island, Washington, July 7, 2023. Sailors were conducting plane captain evolutions to safely test for proper functionality of the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    VP 46
    Fly Navy
    flight line
    plane captain
    engine turns
    hand signals

