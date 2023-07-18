P-8A Engine Turns

230707-N-AN659-3020 NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash., (July 7, 2023) — Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ communicate from the flight line to the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon by using hand signals at Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island, Washington, July 7, 2023. Sailors were conducting plane captain evolutions to safely test for proper functionality of the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)



