NASA operates ER-2 for lightning research

Members with the Armstrong Flight Research Center prepare a NASA ER-2 for flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2023. NASA used the ER-2, which operates at altitudes from 20,00 feet to 70,000 feet, to research terrestrial gamma-ray flashes over the Gulf of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The research will aid NASA in understanding TGFs in one of the most TGF-intense regions on Earth and will enhance spaceborne lightning mapper performance validation and characterization in tropical and oceanic regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

