Members with the Armstrong Flight Research Center prepare a NASA ER-2 for flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2023. NASA used the ER-2, which operates at altitudes from 20,00 feet to 70,000 feet, to research terrestrial gamma-ray flashes over the Gulf of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The research will aid NASA in understanding TGFs in one of the most TGF-intense regions on Earth and will enhance spaceborne lightning mapper performance validation and characterization in tropical and oceanic regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 09:50
|Photo ID:
|7930505
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-TE518-1013
|Resolution:
|6744x4496
|Size:
|13.89 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NASA operates ER-2 for lightning research [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
