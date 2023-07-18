Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA operates ER-2 for lightning research [Image 11 of 13]

    NASA operates ER-2 for lightning research

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the Armstrong Flight Research Center prepare a NASA ER-2 for flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2023. NASA used the ER-2, which operates at altitudes from 20,00 feet to 70,000 feet, to research terrestrial gamma-ray flashes over the Gulf of Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The research will aid NASA in understanding TGFs in one of the most TGF-intense regions on Earth and will enhance spaceborne lightning mapper performance validation and characterization in tropical and oceanic regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    NASA
    lightning
    ALOFT
    ER-2
    TGF
    FEGS

