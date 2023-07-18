Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA operates ER-2 for lightning research [Image 13 of 13]

    NASA operates ER-2 for lightning research

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A NASA ER-2 is shown before departure at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2023. NASA uses the ER-2, which operates at altitudes from 20,000 feet to 70,000 feet, to collect information about the Earth’s resources, celestial observations, atmospheric chemistry and dynamics, and oceanic processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 09:50
    Photo ID: 7930507
    VIRIN: 230720-F-TE518-1014
    Resolution: 6815x4543
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    NASA
    lightning
    ALOFT
    ER-2
    TGF
    FEGS

