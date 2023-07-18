Kirt Stallings, NASA ER-2 pilot with the Armstrong Flight Research Center, pilots an ER-2 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 20, 2023. NASA uses the ER-2, which operates at altitudes from 20,000 feet to 70,000 feet, to collect information about the Earth’s resources, celestial observations, atmospheric chemistry and dynamics, and oceanic processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 09:50 Photo ID: 7930506 VIRIN: 230720-F-TE518-1015 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 17.6 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA operates ER-2 for lightning research [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.