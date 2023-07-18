USS Canberra Crew in Australia's Last Post Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    A sailor from the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) finds a name on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 03:21
    Photo ID: 7930251
    VIRIN: 230723-D-DB155-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    Sydney
    USS Canberra
    EJ Hersom
    HMAS Canberra
    CanberraCommissioning

