The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) crew stand in formation opposite Australian Defence Force personnel from HMAS Canberra during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 03:21
|Photo ID:
|7930250
|VIRIN:
|230723-D-DB155-1003
|Resolution:
|5494x3662
|Size:
|13.94 MB
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Canberra Crew in Australia's Last Post Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
