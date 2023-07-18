USS Canberra Crew in Australia's Last Post Ceremony

The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) crew stand in formation opposite Australian Defence Force personnel from HMAS Canberra during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 07.23.2023
Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU