Australian Senator the Honorable Marise Payne, ship sponsor of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30), lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 03:21
|Photo ID:
|7930247
|VIRIN:
|230723-D-DB155-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1012
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SYDNEY, NSW, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Canberra Crew in Australia's Last Post Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
