USS Canberra Crew in Australia's Last Post Ceremony

Australian Senator the Honorable Marise Payne, ship sponsor of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30), lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia July 23, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

