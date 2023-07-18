NUTEKPOR, Ghana (July 14, 2023) U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer addresses village residents, Ghana Armed Forces, U.S. embassy representatives, and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, during the commissioning celebration of the Nutekpor District Assembly Basic School Nutekpor, Ghana, July 14, 2023. The school was constructed in partnership by NMCB 1 and Marines from the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Richard Pang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 17:11 Photo ID: 7929843 VIRIN: 230714-N-TQ894-1003 Resolution: 738x554 Size: 381.63 KB Location: GH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB ONE Ghana Support [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Richard pang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.