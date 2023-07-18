NMCB ONE Ghana Support

NUTEKPOR, Ghana (July 14, 2023) Village residents and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 pose for a group photo during the commissioning of the Nutekpor District Assembly Basic School Nutekpor, Ghana, July 14, 2023. The school was constructed in partnership by NMCB 1 and Marines from the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Richard Pang)

