Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB ONE Ghana Support [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB ONE Ghana Support

    GHANA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard pang 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NUTEKPOR, Ghana (July 14, 2023) Village residents and Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 pose for a group photo during the commissioning of the Nutekpor District Assembly Basic School Nutekpor, Ghana, July 14, 2023. The school was constructed in partnership by NMCB 1 and Marines from the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Richard Pang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 17:11
    Photo ID: 7929842
    VIRIN: 230714-N-TQ894-1002
    Resolution: 5034x3356
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB ONE Ghana Support [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Richard pang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB ONE Ghana Support
    NMCB ONE Ghana Support
    NMCB ONE Ghana Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Hard Hat
    CTF 68
    TQ894

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT