NMCB ONE Ghana Support

NUTEKPOR, Ghana (July 14, 2023) Lt. j.g. Quinn Parlier, assigned Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, Detail Gulf of Guinea Officer in Charge, meets with South Tongu District’s village elders during the ribbon cutting at the new basic school house in Nutekpor, Ghana, July 14, 2023. The school was constructed in partnership by NMCB 1 and Marines from the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Richard Pang)

