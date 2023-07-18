Portrait of Marine Roseanna Henry from Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment during EX Tradewinds taken at Camp Seweyo, Guyana on 19 July 23.
Photo by MCpl Genevieve Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 13:47
|Photo ID:
|7929705
|VIRIN:
|230719-O-A4505-1117
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP SEWEYO, GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|13
This work, Ex Tradewinds [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
