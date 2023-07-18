Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex Tradewinds [Image 13 of 16]

    Ex Tradewinds

    CAMP SEWEYO, GUYANA

    07.18.2023

    Portrait of a member of The Royal Bermuda Regiment during EX Tradewinds taken at Camp Seweyo, Guyana on 19 July 23.


    Photo by MCpl Genevieve Lapointe, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
