    USS Lewis B. Puller Corpsman Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Corpsman Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230719-N-NH267-1306 GULF OF OMAN (July 19, 2023) Lt. Shane Green, left, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Komi Gayakpa administer a neck brace during a neurological injury class aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 19, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Hospital Corpsman
    USS Lewis B. Puller

