USS Lewis B. Puller Corpsman Operations

230719-N-NH267-1116 GULF OF OMAN (July 19, 2023) Chief Hospital Corpsman Felicia Roberts uses a syringe aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 19, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

