USS Lewis B. Puller Corpsman Operations

230719-N-NH267-1283 GULF OF OMAN (July 19, 2023) Capt. Mark DeBuse teaches a neurological injury class aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Gulf of Oman, July 19, 2023. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 06:35 Photo ID: 7929547 VIRIN: 230719-N-NH257-1283 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 1.15 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN