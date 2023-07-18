Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Bombers support Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Barksdale Bombers support Bomber Task Force Mission

    GUAM

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, departs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2023. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 06:13
    Photo ID: 7929544
    VIRIN: 230716-F-FE180-7130
    Resolution: 4724x3143
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Bombers support Bomber Task Force Mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale Bombers support Bomber Task Force Mission
    Barksdale Bombers support Bomber Task Force Mission
    Barksdale Bombers support Bomber Task Force Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-52
    Louisiana
    Pacific Ocean
    Pacific Air Forces
    Barksdale
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT