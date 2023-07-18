Barksdale Bombers support Bomber Task Force Mission

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, departs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 8, 2023. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs)

