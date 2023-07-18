Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D secures RAAF Base Scherger during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 7 of 7]

    MRF-D secures RAAF Base Scherger during Talisman Sabre 23

    RAAF BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, observe MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), MRF-D 23 land during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

