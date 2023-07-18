U.S. Marines with India Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, observe MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), MRF-D 23 land during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 02:35
|Photo ID:
|7929451
|VIRIN:
|230722-M-RA094-1336
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|26.66 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D secures RAAF Base Scherger during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
