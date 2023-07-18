MRF-D secures RAAF Base Scherger during Talisman Sabre 23

A U.S. Marine with India Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, gives a command during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

