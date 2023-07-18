Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D conducts simulated casualty evacuation from RAAF Base Scherger during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 6 of 7]

    MRF-D conducts simulated casualty evacuation from RAAF Base Scherger during Talisman Sabre 23

    RAAF BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with India Co., 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23 carry a simulated casualty during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.23.2023 02:38
    Location: RAAF BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AU
    This work, MRF-D conducts simulated casualty evacuation from RAAF Base Scherger during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-352
    USMC
    VMM-363
    MRF-D
    TalismanSabre23

