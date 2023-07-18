Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Millinocket departs in support of Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 3 of 4]

    USNS Millinocket departs in support of Talisman Sabre 23

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    The USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) departs Darwin Northern Territory, Australia, in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    This work, USNS Millinocket departs in support of Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

