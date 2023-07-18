USNS Millinocket departs in support of Talisman Sabre 23

The USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) departs Darwin Northern Territory, Australia, in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

