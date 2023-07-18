USNS Millinocket departs to support Talisman Sabre 23

Crew members aboard the USNS Millinocket (T-EPF 3) raise a safety net before departure as part of a logistical movement for Marine Rotational Force - Darwin's participation in Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 by Cpl Daniel Childs