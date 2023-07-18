USNS Millinocket departs Darwin in support of Talisman Sabre 23

The USNS Millinocket (T-EPF-3) conducts a logistical movement in support of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 23, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

