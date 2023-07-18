United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Sabre 23

1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Capt. Nahm Doug Kim and a German Armed Forces paratrooper discuss movement strategies on July 22, 2023 during Talisman Saber 2023. Along with Service Members from the 1st Division, Australian Defense Force, the multinational partners are working together to enhance their combined tactical maneuvers across the globe. Talisman Sabre 2023 enhances readiness across the Pacific by partnering nations together for enhanced militant response and coordination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

Date Taken: 07.22.2023, by SSG Jessica Elbouab