U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division and the 1st Division, Australian Defense Force meet on July 22, 2023 to plan upcoming movements they will execute during Talisman Sabre 2023. The multinational event enhances readiness across the Pacific by partnering nations together for enhanced militant response and coordination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.23.2023 01:53 Photo ID: 7929417 VIRIN: 230722-Z-OX664-1327 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.91 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Sabre [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.