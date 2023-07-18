Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Sabre [Image 2 of 3]

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division and the 1st Division, Australian Defense Force meet on July 22, 2023 to plan upcoming movements they will execute during Talisman Sabre 2023. The multinational event enhances readiness across the Pacific by partnering nations together for enhanced militant response and coordination. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

    This work, United States, Australian, and German Service Members Rally during Talisman Sabre [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

