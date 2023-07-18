USS America Conducts Flight Operations During Talisman Sabre

CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), conduct flight operations as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

