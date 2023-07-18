CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) Vice Chief of the Defence Force Vice Admiral David Johnston, AC, RAN, prepares to embark on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Det. 6., on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 13:58 Photo ID: 7929164 VIRIN: 230721-N-BX791-1284 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.02 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations During Talisman Sabre [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.