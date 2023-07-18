Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations During Talisman Sabre [Image 6 of 9]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations During Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 21, 2023) Vice Chief of the Defence Force Vice Admiral David Johnston, AC, RAN, receives a safety brief prior to embarking an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, Det. 6, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, July 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 13:58
    Photo ID: 7929147
    VIRIN: 230721-N-BX791-1256
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations During Talisman Sabre [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6)
    CJLFX

