USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill

CORAL SEA (July 22, 2023) Damage Controlman Rajesh Bomjan, from Pickerington, Ohio, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participates in a ship-wide damage control drill, July 22, 2023. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
