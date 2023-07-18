USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill

CORAL SEA (July 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participate in a ship-wide damage control drill, July 22, 2023. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
