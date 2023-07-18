Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    CORAL SEA (July 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participate in a ship-wide damage control drill, July 22, 2023. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    GQ
    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    DCTT
    USS Green Bay
    Firefighting

