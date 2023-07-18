A 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter adjusts water pressure on a water tanker in response to a 3-acre fire at the Glendale Municipal Landfill, around 9 p.m., July 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Luke provided water tanker support via an Automatic Aid Agreement with the city of Glendale. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 Photo ID: 7928361 Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US Luke firefighters assists with Glendale landfill fire [Image 4 of 4]