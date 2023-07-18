A Phoenix Fire Department firetruck responds to a 3-acre fire at the Glendale Municipal Landfill, around 9 p.m., July 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The support provided by the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire department and Luke’s community partners prevented long term affects to the surrounding area. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 18:16 Photo ID: 7928331 VIRIN: 230719-F-F3530-1003 Resolution: 2420x1815 Size: 833.38 KB Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke firefighters assists with Glendale landfill fire [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.