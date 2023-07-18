Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke firefighters assists with Glendale landfill fire [Image 2 of 4]

    Luke firefighters assists with Glendale landfill fire

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Phoenix Fire Department firetruck (left) and a 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department water tanker (right) respond to a 3-acre fire at the Glendale Municipal Landfill, around 9 p.m., July 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The support provided by Luke’s community partners prevented long term affects to the surrounding area. (Courtesy Photo)

    Luke firefighters assists with Glendale landfill fire
    First Responders
    Fire Department
    Community integration

