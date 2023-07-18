Luke firefighters assists with Glendale landfill fire

A Phoenix Fire Department firetruck (left) and a 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department water tanker (right) respond to a 3-acre fire at the Glendale Municipal Landfill, around 9 p.m., July 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The support provided by Luke’s community partners prevented long term affects to the surrounding area. (Courtesy Photo)

