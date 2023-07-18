U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Swinson, a C-130 Hercules loadmaster, with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, communicates with pilots to start engines prior to a mission departure during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|06.21.2023
|07.21.2023 16:40
|7928244
|230621-Z-PJ280-1018
|6048x4024
|2.19 MB
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|2
|0
This work, Savannah Guard Dawgs prepare for mission during Air Defender 2023 at Wunstorf Air Base [Image 35 of 35], by MSgt Caila Arahood
