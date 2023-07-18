A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircrew assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, smile for a photo on the flightline while holding a Georgia state flag during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 16:40 Photo ID: 7928236 VIRIN: 230621-Z-PJ280-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.69 MB Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Savannah Guard Dawgs prepare for mission during Air Defender 2023 at Wunstorf Air Base [Image 35 of 35], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.